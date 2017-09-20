Rangers: Wes Foderingham signs contract extension and eyes European football

Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham has kept two cleans sheets in eight appearances this season

Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham wants to play regularly in European competition after signing a contract extension.

The 26-year-old added a year to his existing deal, keeping him at the club until 2020.

Foderingham says he could have left Rangers in the summer, but is focused on succeeding at Ibrox.

"I joined to play in Europe, on the big stage and want to be there when the club returns," he told Rangers TV.

"If I am being totally honest I had options to leave this summer but in my mind I always wanted to stay at this football club, the club said they wanted to keep me here and I am pleased they did.

"All the boys here want to be playing in Europe and at the highest level possible - I can achieve that at Rangers.

"I want to improve on last year; last season was a bit of a disappointment, as was being knocked out of Europe at such an early stage.

Rangers' second choice goalkeeper Jak Alnwick plays in the Scottish League Cup, and helped knock Partick Thistle out of the quarter-finals

"Hopefully we can go one better in the league, win a cup and do better in Europe next season."

Foderingham was rested for Tuesday night's Scottish League Cup victory over Partick Thistle - with understudy Jak Alnwick playing regularly in the competition - but the Englishman is expected to retain his No 1 position for Saturday's visit of Celtic to Ibrox.

He has already spent two years at Ibrox, after signing from Swindon Town under previous Rangers manager Mark Warburton, and has made more than 100 appearances for the club

"I am very happy. Since I have joined the club I have remained the No 1 and I have had great times at the football club," Foderingham said.

"I was keen to extend my stay and it made sense for both parties.

"I am just happy playing my football here, I had two years left on my deal and the club approached me and said they wanted to extend it.

"Of course I had no reservations about that and I am happy to sign."

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha believes goalkeeper Wes Foderingham can still improve

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha, himself a former goalkeeper, believes Foderingham can improve even further, having established himself as the club's No 1 goalkeeper.

"He still isn't at the age where goalkeepers are usually mature, so he still has room to grow and get that maturity," the Portuguese said.

"It is important in modern football to have a goalkeeper who is good at playing with his feet from the back and that is something that is important in our game.

"We need to keep working with him regarding his decisions on the moments on when to release the ball, or to take a decision to not release it and to compact the team a bit more.

"He is a guy who is very safe on the posts and he is very good at one to ones, and he is getting more confidence, which we can see game by game and also his controlling of crosses."