Sebastian Prodl: Watford defender agrees four-year deal

Sebastian Prodl has only played twice for Watford this season

Watford defender Sebastian Prodl has signed a new four-year contract with the Premier League club.

The Austria player joined the Hornets from Werder Bremen in June 2015 and has made 61 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

Prodl was named Watford's player of the season for the 2016-17 campaign.

The 30-year-old, who has been sidelined following an injury while playing for Austria on 2 September, said: "I hope to be back on the pitch soon."