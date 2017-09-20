Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid 0-1 Real Betis

Antonio Sanabria
Antonio Sanabria has won eight caps for Paraguay

Antonio Sanabria scored a 94th-minute winner as Real Betis shocked Real Madrid to win at the Bernabeu in La Liga for the first time in 19 years.

The 21-year-old dived onto Antonio Barragan's cross to head past Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Zinedine Zidane's side dominated for large spells, but Cristiano Ronaldo was among the home players to waste chances as Real produced 27 efforts on goal.

It leaves the European champions seven points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Ronaldo, returning from a five-game ban, was making his first La Liga appearance of the season, but saw a back heel cleared off the line before Antonio Adan saved a long-range effort from the Portugal forward.

Wales forward Gareth Bale gave Ronaldo arguably the best opportunity to open the scoring with a low ball across the area, but the 32-year-old sliced over.

Luka Modric had earlier hit the side netting after a driving run from inside his own half, while Bale was denied from a clever flicked effort.

But for all the hosts' dominance, they were left open at the back and were handed a warning when Sanabria saw his tap-in ruled out for offside late on.

Moments later the former Barcelona youngster made no mistake as Real were again caught short, scoring the winner to send Betis above their hosts to sixth in the table.

It was the first time Betis have won at the Bernabeu since Finidi George scored in a 1-0 win in October 1998 and brought to an end Real's all-time Spanish record of scoring in 73 successive games.

Los Blancos are yet to win at home in La Liga this season, having drawn with Levante and Valencia.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 12MarceloSubstituted forVázquezat 72'minutes
  • 10ModricSubstituted forMayoralat 72'minutes
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 22IscoSubstituted forAsensioat 67'minutes
  • 11Bale
  • 7Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 6Nacho
  • 13Casilla
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Llorente
  • 20Asensio
  • 21Mayoral
  • 24Ceballos Fernández

Real Betis

  • 13Adán
  • 19Barragán
  • 23MandiBooked at 38mins
  • 4FeddalBooked at 58mins
  • 14Durmisi
  • 6RuizSubstituted forJoaquínat 80'minutes
  • 3Javi García
  • 8CamarasaSubstituted forGuardadoat 44'minutes
  • 27Guerrero MartínSubstituted forBoudebouzat 61'minutes
  • 9Sanabria
  • 20TelloBooked at 36mins

Substitutes

  • 1Giménez
  • 2Navarro
  • 5Amat
  • 7León
  • 10Boudebouz
  • 17Joaquín
  • 18Guardado
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
65,102

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamReal Betis
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home27
Away12
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home12
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Real Madrid 0, Real Betis 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Real Betis 1.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 0, Real Betis 1. Antonio Sanabria (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antonio Barragán.

Attempt saved. Borja Mayoral (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal with a cross.

Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Gareth Bale.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) header from very close range is blocked.

Offside, Real Betis. Andrés Guardado tries a through ball, but Antonio Sanabria is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cristian Tello.

Attempt blocked. Cristian Tello (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joaquín.

Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Lucas Vázquez.

Attempt blocked. Ryad Boudebouz (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristian Tello.

Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid).

Aissa Mandi (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Antonio Sanabria (Real Betis).

Offside, Real Betis. Aissa Mandi tries a through ball, but Cristian Tello is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Betis. Joaquín replaces Fabián Ruiz.

Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).

Antonio Sanabria (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sergio Ramos with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Zouhair Feddal.

Attempt saved. Borja Mayoral (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gareth Bale.

Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dangerous play by Ryad Boudebouz (Real Betis).

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marco Asensio.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Borja Mayoral replaces Luka Modric.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Marcelo.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Marcelo (Real Madrid) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Isco.

Delay in match Antonio Barragán (Real Betis) because of an injury.

Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid).

Javi García (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Antonio Adán.

Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Casemiro.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Betis. Ryad Boudebouz replaces Francis.

Attempt missed. Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) left footed shot from long range on the left is too high. Assisted by Riza Durmisi.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona55001721515
2Sevilla541071613
3Atl Madrid5320104611
4Valencia52309369
5Real Sociedad430111749
6Real Betis530267-19
7Real Madrid52219548
8Ath Bilbao52124317
9Leganés52123307
10Villarreal42026516
11Levante41305416
12Las Palmas520358-36
13Eibar5203310-76
14Girona512235-25
15Getafe411234-14
16Deportivo La Coruña5113611-54
17Espanyol411238-54
18Celta Vigo410357-23
19Alavés500508-80
20Malaga5005111-100
View full Spanish La Liga table

