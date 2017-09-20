Wayne Rooney: Everton forward fined two weeks' wages

Wayne Rooney arriving at Stockport Magistrates' Court

Everton have fined Wayne Rooney two weeks' wages and will donate the money to charity following his drink-driving conviction.

Everton intend to give the entire sum - thought to be about £300,000 - to local projects through their Everton in the Community scheme.

Rooney, 31, was said to be apologetic after being told of the punishment.

He was in court on Monday after being arrested on 1 September for driving while three times the legal limit.

The former England captain was banned from driving for two years and ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order.

Rooney was also ordered to pay £170 costs.