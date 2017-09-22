Match ends, FC Bayern München 2, VfL Wolfsburg 2.
Bayern Munich 2-2 Wolfsburg
Bayern Munich blew a two-goal lead at home as they were held by Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.
Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring with a penalty, his 11th goal in nine games this season, and Arjen Robben made it 2-0 with a deflected strike.
Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich - deputy for the injured Manuel Neuer - fumbled Maxi Arnold's 25-yard free-kick into the net.
Daniel Didavi headed in a late equaliser as Bayern stayed second.
Line-ups
Bayern Mun
- 26Ulreich
- 32Kimmich
- 17Boateng
- 5Hummels
- 13Rafinha
- 19Rudy
- 23VidalBooked at 13minsSubstituted forTolissoat 63'minutes
- 10RobbenSubstituted forRodríguezat 85'minutes
- 25Müller
- 7RibérySubstituted forComanat 85'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 4Süle
- 8Javi Martínez
- 11Rodríguez
- 24Tolisso
- 29Coman
- 34Friedl
- 36Früchtl
VfL Wolfsburg
- 1Casteels
- 3Verhaegh
- 29TisserandBooked at 18mins
- 17Uduokhai
- 35Itter
- 4CamachoSubstituted forDidaviat 73'minutes
- 2de Asevedo FurtadoBooked at 25minsSubstituted forBlaszczykowskiat 45'minutes
- 23Guilavogui
- 27Arnold
- 10Malli
- 14OrigiSubstituted forBazoerat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Bazoer
- 7Ntep de Madiba
- 11Didavi
- 16Blaszczykowski
- 20Grün
- 31Knoche
- 32Hinds
- Referee:
- Christian Dingert
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, VfL Wolfsburg 2.
Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Josuha Guilavogui.
Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Felix Uduokhai.
Attempt blocked. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafinha.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman replaces Franck Ribéry.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. James Rodríguez replaces Arjen Robben.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Riechedly Bazoer replaces Divock Origi.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 2, VfL Wolfsburg 2. Daniel Didavi (VfL Wolfsburg) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Verhaegh with a cross.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Corentin Tolisso tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Franck Ribéry with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Attempt missed. Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Franck Ribéry with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Koen Casteels.
Attempt saved. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sebastian Rudy.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg).
Rafinha (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Divock Origi (VfL Wolfsburg).
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Daniel Didavi replaces Ignacio Camacho.
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Mats Hummels.
Attempt missed. Marcel Tisserand (VfL Wolfsburg) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold following a set piece situation.
Foul by Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München).
Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg).
Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Ignacio Camacho (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Corentin Tolisso replaces Arturo Vidal.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 2, VfL Wolfsburg 1. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).
Divock Origi (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Sebastian Rudy tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.