Bayern Munich 2-2 Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich would have moved top overnight, had they held on

Bayern Munich blew a two-goal lead at home as they were held by Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring with a penalty, his 11th goal in nine games this season, and Arjen Robben made it 2-0 with a deflected strike.

Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich - deputy for the injured Manuel Neuer - fumbled Maxi Arnold's 25-yard free-kick into the net.

Daniel Didavi headed in a late equaliser as Bayern stayed second.