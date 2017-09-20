Sampson sacked as England manager

Mark Sampson has been sacked as England women's manager following evidence of "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour in a previous role.

The Football Association says it has only just been made aware of full details of claims made against Sampson when he was Bristol Academy boss.

But a 2015 FA safeguarding assessment found Sampson did not pose a risk.

Sampson was also cleared this year of wrongdoing following discrimination allegations made by England players.