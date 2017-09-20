Thursday's back pages

The Star focuses on Liverpool, saying manager Jurgen Klopp is under pressure
The Express looks back on Manchester Untied's win in the Carabao Cup
The Telegraph also look at United's win and the performance of Marcus Rashford
The Guardian cover the sacking of England Women's coach Mark Sampson and Chelsea's win over Nottingham Forest
The Times also leads on the sacking of Mark Sampson
The Mirror looks at Arsene Wenger's plans on signing Man City forward Raheem Sterling
The Sun rounds up two of the matches from last night's Carabao Cup

