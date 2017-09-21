Conor Shaughnessy: Leeds United defender signs new four-year deal
Leeds United defender Conor Shaughnessy has signed a new four-year deal.
The 21-year-old has played six times this season after making his debut in the opening-day win over Bolton.
The former Republic of Ireland youth international joined Leeds from Reading in September 2016.
Academy boss Adam Underwood told the club website: "I'm delighted for Conor, he is a hard-working, talented and versatile footballer who has an excellent attitude and work ethic."