Anders Lindegaard: Burnley sign goalkeeper on deal until end of season

Lindegaard played 29 times for Manchester United

Burnley have signed former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard on a deal until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old, capped five times by Denmark, was a free agent after leaving Preston at the end of last season.

Burnley's first-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton is recovering from surgery on a dislocated shoulder, so Nick Pope has started their past two matches.

"I am here to try and sharpen up the competition in the goalkeepers' department," said Lindegaard.

"It seems like an honest place and a very hard-working place and I appreciate being a part of it."

Lindegaard spent a week training with the Clarets before signing.

He played 10 times for Preston last season, conceding 18 goals.