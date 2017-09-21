Hearts' Arnaud Djoum sidelined for month as Craig Levein hails extra training

Arnaud Djoum is an influential presence in the Hearts midfield

Hearts will be without Arnaud Djoum for four weeks after the midfielder picked up a medial ligament injury in Saturday's win away to Hamilton Accies.

Manager Craig Levein admits that a step up in training has led to a number of players picking up small niggles.

But he says improved results suggest fewer players on the treatment table.

"Arnaud took a knock on his medial ligament and could be out for four weeks, but that is not a disaster," said Levein.

"There is no doubt that, if your team is performing well on the pitch, there seems to be less injuries.

"We have had a couple of niggles with the uplift in training requirements and we have had a couple of muscle injuries - but nothing serious.

"The players are running more during matches and we have had a couple of post-match muscle strains, but again that is part of the process. Nothing major."

Hearts have drawn one and won one since Levein, who had been director of football, took over team affairs after the dismissal of head coach Ian Cathro.

His side travel to Glasgow to take on Partick Thistle on Saturday with the kick-off having been moved to 16:00 BST to avoid crowd issues as Celtic visit Ibrox to face Rangers at noon on the other side of the River Clyde.

Craig Levein is unbeaten in two matches after his return to team management

Levein says it will not make too much difference to their preparation.

"Everything will just get knocked back an hour," he said. "It's not a huge change.

"Previously, when I was the manager here, we had the introduction of Friday nights and Saturday mornings and I found that quite difficult to work out the time lines.

"This is just an extra hour, so I'm not overly worried by that."

Levein says Thistle's current league position of 11th is no indication of how good the Glasgow side have played this season.

"I've watched a lot of their games," revealed Levein. "They are playing much better than their results would indicate.

"I'm sure Alan Archibald will be looking at it and telling his players 'just keep going lads and we will turn things round if we keep doing what we are doing' and I believe that will be the case.

"They don't go from being a top-six team to being a bottom of the table team overnight. That doesn't happen."