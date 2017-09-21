Swindon Town's Dion Conroy suffers cruciate knee ligament injury

Dion Conroy had started six of Swindon's eight games this season in League Two

Swindon Town's Dion Conroy is set for a "long-term" absence after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury, manager David Flitcroft has confirmed.

The defender, 21, will require surgery on the injury he picked up in Saturday's win over Stevenage.

Conroy has played eight times for Swindon this season having joined the club from Chelsea in January.

Flitcroft said Conroy will be sidelined for "months" and the club are looking for a free agent to replace him.