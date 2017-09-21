Lee Carsley: Birmingham caretaker manager keen for long-term role with Blues

Lee Carsley is keen to continue his coaching work with England's under-21 squad

Birmingham City caretaker manager Lee Carsley says he still sees his long-term future at St Andrew's whether or not he becomes permanent boss.

Carsley, the club's development coach, took temporary charge following Harry Redknapp's sacking on Saturday.

The 43-year-old said his short-term aim was turning round Blues' fortunes after a run of six-straight defeats.

"I've a clear plan of what I want to do. Right now, it's to do what's best for the first team," he told BBC WM.

"But I made it clear in the summer when I left Manchester City that I came here with a clear plan to take over the under-23s and that I was also looking at it being a long-term appointment.

"My position is clear to the owners on both sides. The dialogue has been good both ways.

"I'm not the sort of character to say, if it doesn't go well, then I'm never going to be a manager or, if it goes really well, does that mean I should step into it. I don't get too high and I don't get too low."

Carsley's first game in charge of the side he supported as a boy comes on Saturday at Derby - the club where he started his career.

Intriguingly, that not only pitches him up against one of his old Rams team-mates Gary Rowett, but also the man whose shock sacking by City in December 2016 began Blues' year-long slide down the Championship table.

Carsley has twice before done well as caretaker boss at previous clubs, winning more games than he lost both with Coventry City and Brentford.

Blues players have to work a bit harder

Birmingham-born Carsley was an uncompromising midfielder in his five-club 549-game, 19-year playing career with Derby County, Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City (twice), Everton and Blues.

And 'leading by example' forms a big part of the message he is looking to get across as quickly as possible to Birmingham's current crop of players as they bid to escape the Championship's bottom three.

"We've tried to up the tempo in training," he added.

"We've controlled the last two games in terms of possession but you've got to get the right blend between looking nice and being difficult to play against.

"Getting five yards close to a player isn't close enough. We have to be in their faces. It doesn't mean we're going to press for 90 minutes, It's just important to do it in the right areas at the right times."

Analysis

BBC WM's Richard Wilford

Although Lee Carsley is playing down his ambitions to take the permanent manager's job at St Andrew's there is little doubt he is worthy of consideration.

A well-schooled coach, part of the England Under-21 set-up, Carsley cast a reassuring presence at his first media conference. He has kept training simple, introducing three attacking sets and three defensive schemes and believes the players have bought into them.

The former Blues midfielder, a born and bred Brummie, will have a great deal of goodwill from the fans. The relatively inexperienced board should bide their time over bringing in a new man and stay open-minded to Carsley with only three games until the next international break.