Rangers' Lee Wallace sidelined for up to two months through injury

Lee Wallace (right) went off injured against Partick Thistle on Saturday

Rangers captain Lee Wallace could be out for two months with a groin injury, manager Pedro Caixinha has admitted.

The injury problems are mounting for the Ibrox club ahead of Saturday's visit by league leaders Celtic.

The fitness of fellow defenders Bruno Alves and Declan John is still being assessed.

But Caixinha insists that "the actors may be different but the script remains the same" and believes his side can win the match whoever plays.

Caixinha, whose side lost 5-1 in their previous meeting with Celtic last season, says they will not be using the diamond midfield formation used then against their Glasgow rivals.

And he stresses that it is his job to work out whether the reigning champions will use the formation deployed against Paris St-Germain or opt for a back three.

The Rangers boss has also called on his top scorer, Alfredo Morelos, to stay calm under provocation.

Caixinha believes the Colombian striker will be provoked in the match but that he must control his emotional side.

The Portuguese team boss admits that, if he was the opposition manager, he would urge his team to provoke Morelos.

More to follow.