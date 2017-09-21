Mike Flynn: Newport boss applauds players' reaction to criticism

Newport County manager Paul Flynn

Newport County manager Mike Flynn says players have reacted positively to his criticism after the League Two defeat at Morecambe.

Flynn labelled the 2-1 loss "gutless", but is pleased with the response he has seen in training.

"I've seen them back up to the standard that they should be at and Tuesday's training session was probably the best we've had," he said.

"The tenacity, the effort and the quality was really pleasing."

Flynn continued: "I know I have a good bunch of players who won't tolerate the standards that were set on Saturday and that's pleasing for me."

Newport host Grimsby on Saturday with Flynn hopeful of seeing midfielder Joss Labadie and defender Mark O'Brien return from injury.

"I'm hoping they'll be fit and it's looking positive at the moment,

"It's going to be a tough challenge and we have to be up to the battle and have to play our game, stick to our strength and if we do that we'll create chances and hopefully score from them as well."