EFL clubs indicate support for closing transfer window earlier

English Football League clubs have indicated they would be in favour of closing the transfer window early from the 2018-19 season.

The plan was discussed at a meeting of all 72 EFL clubs and will be put to a formal vote in February 2018.

The outlined approach would shorten the existing window, but allow EFL clubs to sign players on loan until 31 August.

Premier League clubs have already voted to close the summer transfer window before the 2018-19 season starts.

The Premier League window will close on the Thursday before the top-flight season begins, but no date has been given for a proposed EFL deadline.

The 2017-18 EFL season started on 4 August - a week before the Premier League campaign began.

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said: "Today was all about understanding a direction of travel in what is a hugely emotive matter, not only for clubs and managers but supporters as well.

"The clubs have been clear in their mandate and we will now go away and look to develop a set of proposals before moving this matter on to the next stage, which would be a formal vote in order to change our regulations."

