Irish Premiership: Warrenpoint Town 1-4 Linfield

Linfield moved top of the Premiership on goal difference after Louis Rooney's double helped them to a comfortable win over Warrenpoint at Milltown.

Aaron Burns volleyed in the opener for the champions but Town levelled with a curling finish from Martin Murray.

Rooney tucked away a penalty on 57 minutes before pouncing to make it 3-1 when keeper Alan Blayney fumbled.

Mark Stafford tapped in from a Niall Quinn cross to seal a victory which takes the Blues above Coleraine.

Coleraine have the chance to regain top spot when they take on Glentoran at the Oval on Saturday.

Linfield's grip on the game grew after a tight opening and the breakthrough came on 35 minutes when Burns finished at the back-post from Kirk Millar's cross.

The hosts responded in style five minutes later with Murray bending the ball into the bottom corner and leaving keeper Roy Carroll motionless.

Delight for Aaron Burns after he makes the breakthrough for Linfield at Milltown on Friday night

Lorcan Forde wasted a good chance for Town on the restart, sending his header straight at a grateful Carroll.

Seanna Foster's foul on Jamie Mulgrew resulted in the 57th minute penalty which was coolly converted by Rooney.

Blayney's blunder gifted Rooney his second goal with the keeper dropping the ball and the striker hitting the net.

Stafford slotted in the fourth on 86 minutes to leave the Blues looking down at the rest with their seventh win from eight league matches.