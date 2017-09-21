Premier League predictions: Lawro v Kingsman actor & Arsenal fan Mark Strong

We are five games into the new Premier League season and Crystal Palace are yet to score a league goal, let alone register a point.

Will that change when they travel to joint-leaders Manchester City on Saturday, or is that game a dead-cert for a home win?

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is going for a City victory, although he does have some positive news for beleaguered Eagles fans.

"Although City are full of goals and I think they will win convincingly, I don't see this turning into a battering," Lawro said. "Palace boss Roy Hodgson is not the sort of manager to allow that to happen."

Lawro picked up 40 points in week five, leaving him in 10,040th place out of a total of more than 205,000 users.

He will be making a prediction for all 380 top-flight games this season, against a variety of guests.

Lawro's opponent for this weekend's fixtures is actor Mark Strong, star of 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'.

Strong, 54, is an Arsenal season ticket holder, starred in 'Fever Pitch', and says he did not have much choice when it came to becoming a Gunners fan.

He told BBC Sport: "I was born in Islington and grew up in Islington so Arsenal was all around me and supporting them was kind of unavoidable.

"The first season I started going to watch them was when we did the Double in 1971, so my first heroes were Charlie George, Ray Kennedy and John Radford.

"But since then I have loved watching Dennis Bergkamp, Robert Pires and Thierry Henry - and these days Alexis Sanchez is always the best player on the pitch.

"When I go to games and watch him, there is something about the electricity he generates when he is on the ball that is just fascinating."

Strong poses for fans at the photocall for Kingsman: The Golden Circle in Seoul, South Korea

Premier League predictions - week 5 Result Lawro Strong SATURDAY West Ham v Tottenham x-x 1-1 1-2 Burnley v Huddersfield x-x 2-1 1-1 Everton v Bournemouth x-x 2-2 2-0 Man City v Crystal Palace x-x 3-0 4-1 Southampton v Man Utd x-x 0-2 1-3 Stoke v Chelsea x-x 1-1 1-1 Swansea v Watford x-x 2-1 2-0 Leicester v Liverpool x-x 1-2 2-1 SUNDAY Brighton v Newcastle x-x 2-1 2-0 MONDAY Arsenal v West Brom x-x 2-0 3-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

West Ham v Tottenham (12:30 BST)

Tottenham slipped up again at home last week, when they had to settle for a draw against Swansea, and results like that are not going to stop people talking about them struggling at Wembley.

Spurs do not have to worry about that for a few weeks now, though, because this the first of three away games in a row for them in the Premier League and Champions League, but I don't think things will get any easier for them at the weekend.

Tottenham's next three games Saturday, 23 September West Ham (Premier League) away Tuesday, 26 September Apoel Nicosia (Champions League) away Saturday, 30 September Huddersfield (Premier League) away

After they made such a poor start to the season, West Ham's form has picked up in the last couple of weeks.

Slaven Bilic's side have taken four points from their past two matches and I think they will get something from this game too.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Strong's prediction: I am going for a Spurs win - unfortunately. 1-2

Burnley v Huddersfield

This is the beginning of an important period for Huddersfield after their impressive start to the season.

It is important that the Terriers keep on picking up points, like they did with their draw at home to Leicester last week, and their approach in away games is going to be interesting.

Huddersfield did not offer very much going forward in their defeat at West Ham on their last away trip, and that has to change.

Media playback is not supported on this device Terriers didn't deserve points - Wagner

Burnley's best results this season have come away - at Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham - and they have struggled for goals a bit at Turf Moor.

But you always know what you are going to get from Sean Dyche's Burnley team, which is hard work and organisation, and I think the Clarets might just edge this one.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Strong's prediction: 1-1

Everton v Bournemouth

I was at Goodison Park on Wednesday night to see Everton beat Sunderland 3-0 in the Carabao Cup and it ended up being a comfortable win for them.

But with the score at 0-0, the former Toffees striker James Vaughan missed a great chance for Sunderland because of a poor touch, and Everton were ordinary until then.

Media playback is not supported on this device Bournemouth 2-1 Brighton: Eddie Howe relieved to get first win of season

Everton's problem is probably the opposite of Bournemouth - while Ronald Koeman's side are struggling to score goals, the Cherries' problem is stopping them.

Because of that, I am going to go for a draw.

Lawro's prediction: 2-2

Strong's prediction: 2-0

Man City v Crystal Palace

This game is the start of a really difficult run for Palace, who follow it up by playing Manchester United (away) and Chelsea (home).

It does not really get much tougher than that but new Eagles boss Roy Hodgson will learn a lot about his players and, however many or few points they pick up, he will be left with 30 games to keep them up.

City are in fantastic form and nobody is expecting Palace to get anything on Saturday, so you would not say they are under pressure either. If they do, it will be a bonus.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Strong's prediction: I was going to say 4-0 but come on, let's help Palace to get a goal. 4-1

Southampton v Man Utd

Quietly and - in terms of the number of goals they have scored - unspectacularly, Southampton are doing alright, with two wins and two draws from their first five games.

Saints do not give much away but it is hard to keep this Manchester United side quiet.

I am expecting United to dominate this game and create lots of chances. Eventually they will find a way through.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Strong's prediction: 1-3

Stoke v Chelsea

Stoke boss Mark Hughes was absolutely fuming after Tuesday's Carabao Cup defeat by Championship side Bristol City and he will get a reaction from his side.

The Potters will set it out to make it difficult for Chelsea, and they showed against Manchester United earlier in the month what they are capable of against the top teams.

Media playback is not supported on this device Chelsea disciplinary record not an issue - Conte

Chelsea are no pushovers, though, and will be ready for a battle.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Strong's prediction: 1-1

Swansea v Watford

Swansea picked up an excellent point against Tottenham at Wembley last weekend, while Watford got thumped by Man City.

Media playback is not supported on this device Paul Clement 'proud' of Swans' disciplined defending

The Welsh side's home form has been not been great so far - they have lost both their league matches at the Liberty Stadium - but that is something they can put right this weekend.

I don't think Watford will worry too much about what happened against City last week, because of the calibre of the opposition, but I am still not really sure what to make of the Hornets.

They made an excellent start to the season but they are what I would call a 10-game team, because it is going to take that long to work out what they are about and how good they actually are.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Strong's prediction: 2-0

Leicester v Liverpool (17:30 BST)

Liverpool should really have been clear by half-time when they went to the King Power Stadium in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, but ended up losing 2-0.

But I would be less concerned by them failing to take their chances, and more worried about how they are falling apart at the back.

Because every time the Reds have come under pressure defensively, they concede.

Media playback is not supported on this device Klopp 'angry' with Liverpool draw

The bottom line with that is, whatever the personnel and whatever the formation, it is the same old mistakes that are happening. That tells me that those players aren't able to cope with what they are being asked to do.

What will help Liverpool a lot on Saturday is if Leicester striker Jamie Vardy misses the game with his groin injury.

The Reds have really struggled against Vardy in the past - he has scored twice in each of their last two visits here in the league - so if he is absent or not 100% fit, then their defence will have a much easier time of things.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Strong's prediction: 2-1

SUNDAY

Brighton v Newcastle (16:00 BST)

Newcastle won at the Amex Stadium in February, when both of these clubs were in the Championship.

The Magpies' run of form, with three straight wins, would suggest they are going to do same when they return to the south coast on Sunday, but I am actually backing Brighton here.

Media playback is not supported on this device Newcastle 2-1 Stoke: Rafa Benitez delighted by Magpies progress

The Seagulls have not done anything spectacular so far but that is not a problem, and their manager Chris Hughton is not the type of manager to panic.

What Hughton will be doing is planning his side's route through the entire campaign, with the aim of finishing at least one point above the bottom three.

I hate the phrase 'must-win', especially at this stage, but Hughton will know this is a game that his side really need to get something out of if they are going to stay in the top flight.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Strong's prediction: 2-0

MONDAY

Arsenal v West Brom (20:00 BST)

A lack of goals in West Brom's big problem - there is never anything wrong with them defensively.

But this is a game that Arsenal will win because they are at home and they will have absolutely loads of possession.

The Gunners have also got lots of players who can make a difference in games like this and, even if they have to be patient, they will find a way to get past the Baggies in the end.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Strong's prediction: 3-1

Media playback is not supported on this device Wenger 'nothing calculated' about Sanchez selection

Strong is an Arsenal season ticket holder but is he part of the 'Wenger out' brigade at the Emirates Stadium?

"I am 'Wenger out', but slowly I think," he told BBC Sport.

"Or maybe even 'Wenger out, eventually'. He is a great manager, who reinvigorated the English game and loves the club. I have always been a fan, and still am.

"It is so tragic that every loss brings a reaction of either 'Wenger in' or 'Wenger out' when it is just a hook to hang stories on every weekend,

"The mood of Arsenal fans is kind of split at the moment.

"I think those Wenger supporters are really frustrated by the banner wavers and I have no doubt that the banner wavers, and the people who are adamant that Wenger should leave, are frustrated at the inability of the people who support him to see that maybe it is time for him to go.

"There is a kind of schism between the supporters and I think it is a real shame, but when you have had a manager at a club for more than 20 years it is never going to finish easily."

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

