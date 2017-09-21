Celtic won't provoke Rangers' Alfredo Morelos - Brendan Rodgers

Alfredo Morelos (second right) has a reputation for strong emotions

Brendan Rodgers says his Celtic players will not be targeting Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos in this weekend's Premiership derby at Ibrox.

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha says he expects Celtic to single out the Colombian to test his temperament.

Morelos appeared to kick out at Partick Thistle's Jordan Turnbull on Saturday.

"I don't think he needs any help in that, watching the game the other night against Partick," said Rodgers. "We really concentrate on ourselves."

Caixinha had suggested that the 21-year-old is "going to be provoked" by the league leaders when they visit on Saturday.

Morelos has been Rangers' driving force so far this season, scoring eight goals in his last eight appearances.

"He is a young boy who has come into the country and started his campaign well," said Rodgers as he looked ahead to the first Old Firm derby of the season.

"He has got some goals and wants to score goals and sometimes, when you are young, you can get a wee bit fired up, but we concentrate on our own work.

"We always respect the other team and their qualities and focus very much on ourselves to get a good performance and result."

Rodgers also responded to comments made by former Celtic striker Craig Bellamy, who said the manager would not be in demand in England's top flight because no-one south of the border cares what happens in Scottish football.

"Craig is a guy I respect," said the Celtic manager. "He was a very good player who came up here, so he understands what it is like up here.

"I am not up here to work on my next move from Celtic. I am here because of Celtic.

"I love my life here in Glasgow, I enjoy working for this club and preparing my team along with my staff for us to win and win well.

"I am not overly bothered what it does for my CV.

"My only worry is for Celtic, to do the best I possibly can here for the length of time I am here and we will see what happens after that."

Rodgers also confirmed that injury doubts Jozo Simunovic and Moussa Dembelle are fit and ready to face Rangers.