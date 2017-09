Hayley Ladd: Birmingham City Ladies sign Wales international centre-back

From the section

Wales international Hayley Ladd joined Bristol City from Coventry in 2015

Birmingham City Ladies have signed Wales international centre-back Hayley Ladd on a two-year contract following her July exit from Bristol City.

Ladd, who can also play in midfield, played for Arsenal, Coventry City and also Finnish side Kokkola Futis 10 on loan before moving to Bristol in 2015.

The 25-times capped international, 23, is Blues manager Marc Skinner's second summer signing.

"Blues have signed a very experienced, high quality player," said Skinner.