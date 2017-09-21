Michael O'Halloran will play even if not fit - Tommy Wright

Michael O'Halloran was injured in the 3-2 defeat with Dundee

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright says he is prepared to play Michael O'Halloran even if he is not 100% fit.

The on-loan Rangers forward has five goals this season for the Perth side.

Wright is keen to have him back for Saturday's visit of Hamilton Academical, despite him wearing a protective boot following an ankle injury against Dundee last weekend.

"If he's fit, he will play. Even if he's 90% fit and wants to play, he will," said Wright.

"We've had a look at Michael and hopefully he will train (on Friday).

"He has done well since he came back in and we want him fit because he's an important player for us.

"We were disappointed he picked up the injury last week and had to come off.

"We felt he probably didn't get enough protection but that was last week's game and we'll deal with the situation this Saturday, whether Michael is fit or not.

"But he still has some work to do to make sure he is available."

St Johnstone's unbeaten start to the league season came to an end in the 3-2 defeat to Dundee at Dens Park.

Wright felt his side were "on the wrong end of the refereeing decisions" after Steven Anderson had a goal chopped off before referee Alan Muir awarded the hosts a penalty seconds later.

"We can't be blaming the referee," said Wright.

"They are there to do a job but sometimes they don't get it right.

"What I can change is how well we did and last week we didn't do well.

"The bottom line is that it's not just been me, the players haven't been happy with some of our recent performances."