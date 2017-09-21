St Johnstone: Ricky Foster issued notice of complaint for 'excessive misconduct'

St Johnstone's Ricky Foster is alleged to have kicked referee Alan Muir's door after 3-2 defeat to Dundee

Ricky Foster has been issued with a notice of complaint by the Scottish FA compliance officer for "excessive misconduct".

It follows an alleged incident at the end of the 3-2 defeat to Dundee last weekend where it was reported that Foster had kicked the referee's door.

Saints manager Tommy Wright claimed his side were "on the wrong end of the refereeing decisions".

A hearing has been set for 5 October.

The SFA says Foster's actions breach disciplinary rule 202, that "no player shall commit excessive misconduct at a match", and he has until 27 September to respond.

The game at Dens Park, St Johnstone's first defeat of the season, was mired in controversy, with Saints defender Steven Anderson having a goal disallowed before referee Alan Muir awarded Dundee a penalty moments later.

St Johnstone did have two penalties in the match, both scored by Liam Craig, while Dundee captain Darren O'Dea was sent off seven minutes from time, while Dundee assistant manager Graham Gartland was sent to the stand.