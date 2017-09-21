Frankie Kent: Colchester United defender signs new contract until 2020
Colchester United centre-back Frankie Kent has signed a new two-and-a-half year deal, keeping him at the League Two club until 2020.
The 21-year-old has made 63 appearances for the U's since making his first-team debut in May 2014.
He is currently awaiting scan results on an ankle injury, which has kept him out of Colchester's past two matches.
"I've been here since I was young so it was nice to get it done and be here for a bit longer," he told BBC Essex.
"It's just another stepping stone in me trying to improve and get better, and I think this is the place to do it at the minute."