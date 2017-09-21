Three years before Rangers can compete with Celtic - Arthur Numan

Media playback is not supported on this device Rangers v Celtic: Arthur Numan and Paul Elliott preview Old Firm match

Rangers v Celtic Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: 23 September Kick-off: 12.00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and live text commentary on BBC Sport online

Realism and patience are commodities often short in supply, especially surrounding the Old Firm derby.

However, former Rangers defender Arthur Numan believes both are needed now at Ibrox because he feels a Rangers title challenge against Celtic is "a long way off".

As the teams prepare to go head to head at Ibrox on Saturday in their first meeting this season, Numan, 47, told BBC Scotland: "I hope that within two to three years we can compete with Celtic again, but I still have my doubts about that.

"Celtic have a big squad, a good squad, players that can also play at a higher level. But with a little bit of confidence and some positive-thinking hopefully we can see Rangers competing with Celtic for the league again."

Saturday's match may show whether Rangers can keep pace with Brendan Rodgers' side, who are undefeated in 56 domestic games. An away win would put Celtic eight points clear of their city rivals.

One man who would be surprised if all three points remained at Ibrox is the former Celtic and Chelsea defender Paul Elliott.

He said: "I don't think Celtic will get beaten. If you gave Rangers a draw now they might take it.

"But I think it's a game in which Rangers need to go on the offensive. They need to put a marker down for the season. And I think if Rangers were bold, were brave, took the initiative... I think 'no risk, no reward' in football."

Numan believes taking a risk, and going for the win, would do wonders for the standing of home boss Pedro Caixinha in the eyes of his own fans.

"This game will be important also for the coach (Caixinha) because they lost the last Celtic game at Ibrox 5-1," said Numan, who played for Rangers between 1998 and 2003.

"So a lot of the supporters are hoping they'll see a team which will go out, give 110%, and make things difficult for Celtic. But respect to Celtic, they have an unbeaten run stretching back a lot of games but hopefully with the right attitude, tactics and mentality, Rangers can get a result against them."

Arthur Numan in action for Rangers against Celtic's Chris Sutton

For his part, Elliott is relishing the first big Glasgow derby of the season - and is delighted the fixture has become part of Scottish football's furniture once again after Rangers' rise back to the top division last year.

"These games generate revenues, they generate interest, they give people excitement," he said. "Things to look forward to in their lives.

"The fixture feels the same to me - the same passion, the same desire, the same intensity, the same aggression within the game.

"There are more foreign players in the game than ever before but they understand what it means. What it means to Mr and Mrs Bloggs on the street, in their communities.

"These games, they define people. They define people's lives, in my opinion. And I think it's such an historical, prestigious game in the Scottish calendar.

"Regardless of the outcome, your first Old Firm experience is one you'll never forget."

There's no disagreement from Arthur Numan on that score.

He said: "The moment when you're actually there on the park, you feel the heat, you feel the tension. Then you think, 'woah, this is something different.'

"I've played in World Cups and European Championships, but the atmosphere against Celtic was absolutely fantastic.

"Rangers have a lot of new players, a lot of South American players, and for them it will be a new experience."