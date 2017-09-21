Clint Hill: Veteran defender signs for Carlisle United

Clint Hill scored a late equaliser for Rangers against Celtic in March

League Two Carlisle United have signed veteran defender Clint Hill on an undisclosed-length short-term deal.

The 38-year-old left Scottish Premiership side Rangers in July and was training with Keith Curle's Cumbrians earlier this month.

Hill has made more than 600 appearances in a 20-year career for clubs including Tranmere, QPR and Crystal Palace.

"I know Clint very well and I'm pleased that we've been able to bring him into our club," manager Curle said.

"Fitness wise he has looked after himself really well and his career path shows that has always been the case," Curle told the club website.

"He has played at the highest levels and brings a level of experience those around him will be able to learn from and work off."

