Holders Celtic face Hibernian in semi-final, while Rangers play Motherwell

Celtic won the League Cup last season with a 3-0 win over Aberdeen

Holders Celtic will face Hibernian in the Betfred League Cup semi-final, while Rangers will take on Motherwell.

Brendan Rodgers side, who won all three Scottish domestic trophies last season, have not played the newly promoted Edinburgh men since January 2014.

In the other tie Rangers will go head-to-head with Motherwell, the Steelmen's first semi-final in seven seasons.

The ties will be played the weekend of 21 and 22 October, with Hampden the likely venue for both matches.

A late Anthony Stokes penalty helped Hibernian edge past Livingston 3-2 at Easter Road to reach the semi-finals, and Rangers joined them in the last four through extra-time goals from Daniel Candeias and Eduardo Herrera after a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes against Partick Thistle.

Celtic eased past Dundee 4-0 at Dens Park, before Motherwell were 3-0 winners against last season's runner-up Aberdeen.