Championship
QPR19:45Fulham
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Fulham

Jordan Cousins
Jordan Cousins has yet to feature for Queens Park Rangers this season
QPR midfielder Jordan Cousins (hamstring) could feature after playing for the reserve side on Monday.

Centre-half Steven Caulker remains a doubt despite playing 60 minutes of the draw against Barnsley on Tuesday

Fulham forward Aboubakar Kamara will be assessed ahead of the trip to Loftus Road after picking up a knock in Tuesday's win at Nottingham Forest.

Midfielder Tom Cairney, winger Floyd Ayite and left-back Rafa Soares remain out with injury problems.

Match facts

  • QPR have won only one of their last six home matches against Fulham (D2 L3), a 2-1 win in the Premier League in December 2012.
  • Fulham failed to beat the Hoops in both league matches last season - they haven't gone three without a win against them in all competitions since May 1983 (a run of four).
  • The Hoops have lost their last 10 league matches played on a Friday, a run that stretches back to December 2014.
  • QPR boss Ian Holloway is yet to defeat Fulham in a home match as a manager (D3 L3).
  • QPR are unbeaten in their last six home league games (W4 D2) - their longest run since a run of nine in December 2015.
  • Fulham have lost just one of their last eight away from home in the Championship (W5 D2), a 2-1 loss at Burton earlier this month.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cardiff10721179823
2Sheff Utd10703148621
3Leeds106221881020
4Wolves106221511420
5Preston10541114719
6Ipswich96031913618
7Bristol City104511710717
8Aston Villa104421610616
9Middlesbrough10433117415
10Norwich10433912-315
11Fulham10352129314
12Millwall103431310313
13QPR103431313013
14Sheff Wed103431212013
15Derby93331313012
16Nottm Forest104061318-512
17Hull102351618-29
18Reading9234810-29
19Burton10235619-139
20Brentford101541113-28
21Barnsley92251014-48
22Birmingham10226613-78
23Sunderland101361019-96
24Bolton10028421-172
