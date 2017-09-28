Queens Park Rangers v Fulham
QPR midfielder Jordan Cousins (hamstring) could feature after playing for the reserve side on Monday.
Centre-half Steven Caulker remains a doubt despite playing 60 minutes of the draw against Barnsley on Tuesday
Fulham forward Aboubakar Kamara will be assessed ahead of the trip to Loftus Road after picking up a knock in Tuesday's win at Nottingham Forest.
Midfielder Tom Cairney, winger Floyd Ayite and left-back Rafa Soares remain out with injury problems.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 26%
|Draw - 27%
|Away win - 49%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- QPR have won only one of their last six home matches against Fulham (D2 L3), a 2-1 win in the Premier League in December 2012.
- Fulham failed to beat the Hoops in both league matches last season - they haven't gone three without a win against them in all competitions since May 1983 (a run of four).
- The Hoops have lost their last 10 league matches played on a Friday, a run that stretches back to December 2014.
- QPR boss Ian Holloway is yet to defeat Fulham in a home match as a manager (D3 L3).
- QPR are unbeaten in their last six home league games (W4 D2) - their longest run since a run of nine in December 2015.
- Fulham have lost just one of their last eight away from home in the Championship (W5 D2), a 2-1 loss at Burton earlier this month.