Hamilton Academical v Rangers

Hamilton trail Rangers by four points after seven Premiership matches

BBC coverage

Hamilton are without goalkeeper Gary Woods (lacerated kidney) and centre-half Georgios Sarris (knee) for Friday's Premiership visit of Rangers.

Midfielder Darian McKinnon is suspended while David Templeton, Michael Devlin and Grant Gillespie are injured and Antonio Rojano awaits a work permit.

On-loan left-back Declan John returns for Rangers after recovering from a thigh problem.

Bruno Alves will be assessed, having made good progress with a calf injury.

However, Lee Wallace (groin) and Danny Wilson (calf) are definitely out along with Niko Kranjcar and Jordan Rossiter (both knee).

Match stats

Since the turn of the millennium, Hamilton have faced Rangers on 12 occasions in the Scottish Premiership and have taken only a single point from the 36 available (D1 L11).

During this period Rangers have conceded just six league goals (0.5 goals per game) against Hamilton and scored a total of 31 (2.6 goals per game).

Hamilton are currently on a run of four games in the league without a win (D1 L3).

Rangers are currently on an eight game unbeaten run away in the Scottish Premiership (W5 D3).

Rangers have failed to score in only one of their last 14 away matches.

Pre-match quotes

Hamilton forward Louis Longridge: "It could go either way - it just depends what kind of Rangers turn up.

"They had a disappointing result in the Old Firm and will be looking to bounce back.

"But at the same time that kind of game will have taken a lot out of them. We can't really look to much to them. Instead we need to focus on ourselves."

Rangers left-back Declan John: "You can look at points, but the football we have played at times has been pretty good.

"It's just the difference in the two boxes, trying to keep a clean sheet and trying to score more goals.

"I think in anything it takes time, it doesn't come easy and straightforward. It will take time but we have a good group of boys here.

"It is such a massive club and especially with the fans - you're expected to win every game and we expect to win every game as well.

"Some of the results haven't gone our way."