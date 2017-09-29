Foul by Casey Stoney (Liverpool Ladies).
Liverpool Ladies v Reading Women
-
Line-ups
Liverpool Ladies
- 1Chamberlain
- 44Murray
- 5Bonner
- 4Stoney
- 22Greenwood
- 8Coombs
- 6Ingle
- 10Weir
- 17Charles
- 11England
- 40Harding
Substitutes
- 3Harris
- 7Longhurst
- 9Clarke
- 18Johnson
- 23Flaherty
- 26Fletcher
- 36Hodson
Reading Women
- 1Earps
- 23Rowe
- 5Bartrip
- 6Pearce
- 3Scott
- 8Allen
- 18Moore
- 4Williams
- 19Chaplen
- 22Potter
- 9Linnett
Substitutes
- 2Jane
- 7Furness
- 10Bruton
- 14van den Berg
- 15Green
- 21Moloney
- 35Clifford
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Fara Williams (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Beth England (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rachel Rowe (Reading Ladies).
Attempt blocked. Kirsty Linnett (Reading Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Gemma Bonner (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Kirsty Pearce.
Laura Coombs (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jo Potter (Reading Ladies).
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool Ladies 0, Reading Ladies 1. Fara Williams (Reading Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Natasha Harding (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Hand ball by Rachel Rowe (Reading Ladies).
Fara Williams (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sophie Ingle (Liverpool Ladies).
Foul by Kirsty Linnett (Reading Ladies).
Niamh Charles (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jo Potter (Reading Ladies).
Beth England (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Natasha Harding (Liverpool Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Fara Williams (Reading Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Reading Ladies. Conceded by Casey Stoney.
Attempt blocked. Brooke Chaplen (Reading Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Fara Williams (Reading Ladies) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.
Attempt saved. Fara Williams (Reading Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Reading Ladies. Conceded by Siobhan Chamberlain.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
