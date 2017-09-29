Women's Super League 1
Liverpool Ladies0Reading Women1

Liverpool Ladies v Reading Women

Line-ups

Liverpool Ladies

  • 1Chamberlain
  • 44Murray
  • 5Bonner
  • 4Stoney
  • 22Greenwood
  • 8Coombs
  • 6Ingle
  • 10Weir
  • 17Charles
  • 11England
  • 40Harding

Substitutes

  • 3Harris
  • 7Longhurst
  • 9Clarke
  • 18Johnson
  • 23Flaherty
  • 26Fletcher
  • 36Hodson

Reading Women

  • 1Earps
  • 23Rowe
  • 5Bartrip
  • 6Pearce
  • 3Scott
  • 8Allen
  • 18Moore
  • 4Williams
  • 19Chaplen
  • 22Potter
  • 9Linnett

Substitutes

  • 2Jane
  • 7Furness
  • 10Bruton
  • 14van den Berg
  • 15Green
  • 21Moloney
  • 35Clifford

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpool LadiesAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home3
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

Foul by Casey Stoney (Liverpool Ladies).

Fara Williams (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Beth England (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rachel Rowe (Reading Ladies).

Attempt blocked. Kirsty Linnett (Reading Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Gemma Bonner (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Kirsty Pearce.

Laura Coombs (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jo Potter (Reading Ladies).

Goal!

Goal! Liverpool Ladies 0, Reading Ladies 1. Fara Williams (Reading Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Natasha Harding (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Hand ball by Rachel Rowe (Reading Ladies).

Fara Williams (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sophie Ingle (Liverpool Ladies).

Foul by Kirsty Linnett (Reading Ladies).

Niamh Charles (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jo Potter (Reading Ladies).

Beth England (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Natasha Harding (Liverpool Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Fara Williams (Reading Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Reading Ladies. Conceded by Casey Stoney.

Attempt blocked. Brooke Chaplen (Reading Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Fara Williams (Reading Ladies) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.

Attempt saved. Fara Williams (Reading Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Reading Ladies. Conceded by Siobhan Chamberlain.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies11006063
2Man City Women11004043
3Arsenal Women11003213
4Liverpool Ladies21012113
5Sunderland Ladies11001013
6Reading Women21011103
7B'ham City Ladies100123-10
8Everton Ladies100102-20
9Yeovil Town Ladies100104-40
10Bristol City Women100106-60
