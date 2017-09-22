Scottish Gossip: Old Firm derby, Motherwell, Hibs, Rodgers, Caixinha

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has warned Celtic counterpart Brendan Rodgers against mind games ahead of first Old Firm derby of the season. (Various)

Brendan Rodgers has told former Celtic winger Craig Bellamy he couldn't care less if English clubs turn their noses up at his success - because he isn't using his tenure at Celtic Park to boost his CV.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson insists his side will play Rangers without fear - when the sides vie for a place in the Scottish League Cup final. (Various)

Pedro Caixinha is concerned Celtic will attempt to wind-up Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos on his Old Firm debut at Ibrox. "I need to send an alert and that alert is I know he's going to be provoked," says the Rangers manager. (Various)

Managing Rangers was the highlight of his career, according to Dick Advocaat. The Dutchman, who says he relished winning the treble at Ibrox in 1998 and a league and cup double in 2000, added: "If you ask me what was the best time, I will say Glasgow Rangers," he said. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee captain Darren O'Dea believes the 4-0 thumping by Celtic in the League Cup was harsh on Neil McCann's side. "We've been beaten by a very good side, but I still don't think the result was a very fair reflection," said O'Dea. (Various)