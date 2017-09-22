Isaiah Osbourne: Forest Green sign midfielder until the end of the season

Isaiah Osbourne started his career in the Premier League with Aston Villa

Forest Green Rovers have signed Isaiah Osbourne on a permanent deal until the end of the season.

The midfielder, 29, was a free agent after being released by Walsall at the end of last season.

He impressed in a friendly against Newport County on Tuesday and is eligible for Friday's League Two fixture with Swindon Town.

"Ossie has been with us a few weeks and we like what we see," Forest Green manager Mark Cooper said.

"He gives us a little bit of bite right in front of the back four and can give us a bit of aggressiveness and defensive mindedness in midfield, which is probably what we have been looking for."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.