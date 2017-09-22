Celtic: Scott Brown relishing Old Firm derby at Ibrox

Scott Brown says Celtic are stronger heading into the first Old Firm derby of the season

Celtic captain Scott Brown says the squad will travel to Ibrox in confident mood ahead of the first Old Firm derby of the season.

The Premiership leaders go into Saturday's game two points clear at the top of the table - and five clear of Rangers.

"We're looking forward to it. Playing at Ibrox is always a great occasion. We always go [there] confident," he said.

"We are stronger and fitter than last season so we are relishing the game."

The midfielder described Ibrox as "a hard place to go" but also "a great place when you go there and win".

Celtic won three and drew one of their four Premiership meetings with Rangers last season, including a 5-1 win at Ibrox, their biggest victory at the ground.

But Brown feels that, compared to the team that played that day, Celtic are now "more together and have a few different formations" that they can adopt during the game.

"There have been some great battles and some great victories there," he continued.

"You can't say we're going in there as favourites, that we can chill out. We need to work hard, press them high up the park and play our own game.

"I think Rangers will try to press us and play us at our game but we've got to believe in ourselves.

"We try to play our own game. We are focused on ourselves, nobody else, though you've got to respect your opponent. We want to play a possession-based game, create chances and get a result."

Asked for his thoughts on Rangers' top scorer, Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos, Brown said: "He has done quite well. He likes an early shot and he's scored a few goals. I'm sure he'll be looking forward to the chance to play against us."