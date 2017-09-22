BBC Sport - Antonio Conte thanks Diego Costa for 'what he did for Chelsea'
Conte thanks Costa for time at Chelsea
- From the section Football
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has thanked forward Diego Costa, who has scored 58 goals in 120 appearances, for his time at the club.
Earlier this week, Chelsea agreed terms with Atletico Madrid for the transfer of Costa back to the Spanish club.
The move, which will be completed in January, is subject to the agreement of personal terms and a medical.
READ MORE: Chelsea agree to sell Costa to Atletico