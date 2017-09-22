BBC Sport - Emma Hayes: Chelsea Ladies boss committed despite being linked with England job
Hayes committed to Chelsea despite England links
Chelsea Ladies manager Emma Hayes says she is "flattered" to be linked with the vacant England women's manager job but remains "committed" to Chelsea.
Mark Sampson was sacked as England boss on Wednesday after evidence emerged of "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour in a previous role.
