BBC Sport - Peter Shilton: Harry Kane 'one bright light' for English football

Kane 'one bright light' for English football

Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton says the lack of English representatives shortlisted for the 2017 Fifa Awards is 'disappointing' but says Harry Kane is the 'one bright light'.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane was the only England player on the 55-man shortlist for the Fifpro World XI.

READ MORE:Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi & Neymar in Fifa Best run-off

Top videos

Video

Kane 'one bright light' for English football

Video

Speed climber v milk-drinking & biscuit-eating

  • From the section Sport
Video

'His shooting is laughable!' - Hart on West Ham welcome

Video

Conte thanks Costa for time at Chelsea

Video

'I'm not the same Lizzie' after appendix surgery

  • From the section Cycling
Video

The ambidextrous fast bowler of Pakistan

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Video

Meet the para-badminton star aiming for Tokyo 2020

  • From the section Wales
Video

Liverpool 'obviously have problems' - Klopp

Video

Fury's 'hardcore' Lakes training regime

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories