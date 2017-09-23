Juventus 4-0 Torino

Juventus signed Paulo Dybala (centre) from Palermo for £23.4m in June 2015

Paulo Dybala scored twice to take his tally to 10 goals in six Serie A games as Juventus crushed Torino in the Turin derby.

The Argentine scored the first and fourth goals as Juve ran riot.

Torino's cause was not helped by the dismissal of midfielder Daniele Baselli for two yellow cards with more than an hour to go.

Juve took advantage of the extra man, Miralem Pjanic doubling the lead before Alex Sandro's header made it 3-0.

Juventus join Napoli on 18 points from six games, five ahead of third-placed Inter Milan who entertain struggling Genoa on Sunday (14:00 BST)

Torino, unbeaten before this game, are sixth in the table with 11 points.

It could have been much worse for Torino but for former Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu, who produced a string of fine saves to keep the score down.

Juve's next game is at home to Olympiakos in the group stage of the Champions League on Wednesday (19:45 BST).