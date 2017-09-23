Alaves 1-2 Real Madrid

Dani Ceballos (right) signed from Real Betis for about 18m euros (£15.9m) this summer

Dani Ceballos scored twice on his first league start for Real Madrid as they beat struggling Alaves.

The 21-year-old Spanish midfielder, signed from Real Betis in the summer, held off two defenders before striking home his first.

Alaves, who came into the goal without a point or a goal this season, equalised through Manu Garcia's header.

But, three minutes later, Ceballos scored his and Real's second with a low drive from 16 yards.

Both sides also went close in the final 20 minutes.

The Spanish and European champions were lucky not to concede when Alfonso Pedraza's deflected shot beat Keylor Navas but came off the bar.

And the substitute went close again when his poked shot struck the keeper's right-hand upright.

Real skipper Sergio Ramos, who had a header disallowed, missed an open goal from eight yards.

The win moves Real up to fourth in La Liga, although any of the four teams directly below them - Valencia, Levante, Real Sociedad and Real Betis - could leapfrog Los Blancos by the end of the weekend.

Zinedine Zidane's side have had a relatively disappointing start to their domestic campaign, having won only three of their first six games.

If Barcelona defeat Girona later on Saturday the Catalan club will re-establish a seven-point lead over their fierce rivals.

It was another mixed display from Real, who rarely troubled Alaves keeper Fernando Pacheco.

Aside from Ramos' efforts, Real's other clear chances fell to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal international, yet to score his first goal of the La Liga season, twice fired shots that crept narrowly wide and saw another rebound off Pacheco's far post.