Spanish La Liga
Alavés1Real Madrid2

Alaves 1-2 Real Madrid

Dani Ceballos
Dani Ceballos (right) signed from Real Betis for about 18m euros (£15.9m) this summer

Dani Ceballos scored twice on his first league start for Real Madrid as they beat struggling Alaves.

The 21-year-old Spanish midfielder, signed from Real Betis in the summer, held off two defenders before striking home his first.

Alaves, who came into the goal without a point or a goal this season, equalised through Manu Garcia's header.

But, three minutes later, Ceballos scored his and Real's second with a low drive from 16 yards.

Both sides also went close in the final 20 minutes.

The Spanish and European champions were lucky not to concede when Alfonso Pedraza's deflected shot beat Keylor Navas but came off the bar.

And the substitute went close again when his poked shot struck the keeper's right-hand upright.

Real skipper Sergio Ramos, who had a header disallowed, missed an open goal from eight yards.

The win moves Real up to fourth in La Liga, although any of the four teams directly below them - Valencia, Levante, Real Sociedad and Real Betis - could leapfrog Los Blancos by the end of the weekend.

Zinedine Zidane's side have had a relatively disappointing start to their domestic campaign, having won only three of their first six games.

If Barcelona defeat Girona later on Saturday the Catalan club will re-establish a seven-point lead over their fierce rivals.

It was another mixed display from Real, who rarely troubled Alaves keeper Fernando Pacheco.

Aside from Ramos' efforts, Real's other clear chances fell to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal international, yet to score his first goal of the La Liga season, twice fired shots that crept narrowly wide and saw another rebound off Pacheco's far post.

Line-ups

Alavés

  • 1Pacheco
  • 2VigarayBooked at 14minsSubstituted forRuanoat 45'minutes
  • 12ElyBooked at 45mins
  • 6Maripán
  • 3Duarte
  • 16TorresBooked at 87mins
  • 19García SánchezBooked at 67mins
  • 14Franco AlvizSubstituted forPedrazaat 66'minutes
  • 23MedránBooked at 61mins
  • 11GómezSubstituted forSobrinoat 81'minutes
  • 24El Haddadi

Substitutes

  • 4Ruano
  • 7Sobrino
  • 10Romero
  • 13Sivera
  • 17Pedraza
  • 18Pina
  • 22Wakaso

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 2CarvajalBooked at 32mins
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 6NachoBooked at 88mins
  • 24Ceballos FernándezSubstituted forLlorenteat 72'minutes
  • 14Casemiro
  • 22IscoSubstituted forMayoralat 90'minutes
  • 17Vázquez
  • 7Ronaldo
  • 20Asensio

Substitutes

  • 10Modric
  • 11Bale
  • 13Casilla
  • 18Llorente
  • 19Hakimi
  • 21Mayoral
  • 27Tejero Sacristán
Referee:
Alberto Undiano Mallenco
Attendance:
19,159

Match Stats

Home TeamAlavésAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home8
Away21
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away13
Fouls
Home19
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Alavés 1, Real Madrid 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Alavés 1, Real Madrid 2.

Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

Borja Mayoral (Real Madrid).

Manu García (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).

Manu García (Alavés) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rubén Sobrino (Alavés).

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Borja Mayoral replaces Isco.

Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

Rubén Sobrino (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Munir El Haddadi (Alavés) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Booking

Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid).

Rubén Sobrino (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

Booking

Daniel Torres (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Torres (Alavés).

Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Raphael Varane.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Fernando Pacheco.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Fernando Pacheco.

Attempt saved. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Rubén Duarte.

Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Casemiro.

Substitution

Substitution, Alavés. Rubén Sobrino replaces Ibai Gómez.

Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Torres (Alavés).

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Álvaro Medrán (Alavés).

Alfonso Pedraza (Alavés) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Rodrigo Ely.

Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Rubén Duarte.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Marcos Llorente replaces Dani Ceballos.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Alexis Ruano.

Attempt blocked. Alfonso Pedraza (Alavés) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd September 2017

View all Spanish La Liga scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona55001721515
2Atl Madrid6420124814
3Sevilla641173413
4Real Madrid6321116511
5Ath Bilbao631253210
6Valencia52309369
7Levante52308449
8Real Sociedad5302111019
9Real Betis530267-19
10Villarreal52126517
11Leganés52123307
12Las Palmas520358-36
13Eibar5203310-76
14Getafe512245-15
15Girona512235-25
16Espanyol512238-55
17Celta Vigo511368-24
18Deportivo La Coruña5113611-54
19Alavés6006110-90
20Malaga6006112-110
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories