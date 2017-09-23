Match ends, Montpellier 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.
Montpellier 0-0 Paris St-Germain
Paris St-Germain dropped points in Ligue 1 for the first time this season as they missed the injured Neymar in a goalless draw with Montpellier.
Neymar, who argued with Edinson Cavani over who should take a penalty in their last game with Lyon, is thought to have a minor foot injury.
Fellow summer signing Kylian Mbappe forced two saves from Benjamin Lecomte but PSG looked below their best.
They are now one point above champions Monaco, who beat Lille 4-0 on Friday.
Line-ups
Montpellier
- 40Lecomte
- 2Aguilar
- 5Teodósio MendesBooked at 41mins
- 4Da Silva
- 3Congré
- 24RoussillonSubstituted forMukieleat 71'minutes
- 6SambiaSubstituted forPírizat 70'minutes
- 13Skhiri
- 7Lasne
- 28Sessegnon
- 29NingaBooked at 31minsSubstituted forMbenzaat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Pionnier
- 11Berigaud
- 18Mbenza
- 19Camara
- 20Dolly
- 23Mukiele
- 27Píriz
Paris SG
- 16Areola
- 12MeunierSubstituted forDani Alvesat 71'minutes
- 5MarquinhosBooked at 12mins
- 2Thiago Silva
- 17Berchiche Izeta
- 6Verratti
- 8MottaSubstituted forLo Celsoat 80'minutes
- 25Rabiot
- 23DraxlerSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 66'minutesBooked at 75mins
- 9Cavani
- 29Mbappe
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 3Kimpembe
- 7Lucas Moura
- 18Lo Celso
- 20Kurzawa
- 24Nkunku
- 32Dani Alves
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
- Attendance:
- 20,975
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
Second Half ends, Montpellier 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.
Foul by Lucas Moura (Paris Saint Germain).
Daniel Congré (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain).
Hilton (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).
Hilton (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Nordi Mukiele.
Lucas Moura (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Congré (Montpellier).
Yuri (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Facundo Píriz (Montpellier).
Substitution
Substitution, Montpellier. Isaac Mbenza replaces Casimir Ninga.
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Casimir Ninga (Montpellier).
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain).
Nordi Mukiele (Montpellier) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Giovani Lo Celso replaces Thiago Motta.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Daniel Congré (Montpellier) because of an injury.
Booking
Lucas Moura (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Lucas Moura (Paris Saint Germain).
Daniel Congré (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Moura (Paris Saint Germain).
Daniel Congré (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Montpellier. Hilton tries a through ball, but Casimir Ninga is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Montpellier. Nordi Mukiele replaces Jérôme Roussillon.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Dani Alves replaces Thomas Meunier.
Substitution
Substitution, Montpellier. Facundo Píriz replaces Junior Sambia.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Hilton.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Lucas Moura replaces Julian Draxler.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier).
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Benjamin Lecomte.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Casimir Ninga (Montpellier) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stéphane Sessegnon.
Thiago Motta (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Junior Sambia (Montpellier).
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a cross.