Cardiff City v Derby County

Craig Bryson made 223 appearances for Derby County

Cardiff will be without midfielder Craig Bryson, who is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Joe Ralls could return but Jazz Richards (ankle), Aron Gunnarsson (hip/thigh), Callum Paterson (knee) and Kadeem Harris (knee) remain out.

Derby County will be without striker Mason Bennett, who could be out for up to six weeks with a knee injury.

Midfielder George Thorne will not be involved as he continues his rehabilitation after injury.

SAM's prediction Home win - 48% Draw - 27% Away win - 25%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts