Championship
Ipswich15:00Bristol City
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Bristol City

Bersant Celina
Kosovo international Bersant Celina is on loan at Ipswich from Manchester City
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 BST

On-loan midfielder Bersant Celina could keep his place for Ipswich after scoring in their win over Sunderland.

Flynn Downes remains sidelined with a thigh problem, but defender Adam Webster (ankle) is close to a return.

Bristol City midfielder Marlon Pack is suspended, having been booked five times so far this season.

Full-back Eros Pisano (knee), striker Milan Djuric (groin) and midfielder Gary O'Neil (knee) remain out for the Robins, unbeaten in eight league games.

SAM's prediction
Home win - 33%Draw - 28%Away win - 39%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:

"We have proved that our game is effective and is difficult to play against.

"We know we will get opportunities to score, because we generally do.

"There is a good chance that we'll go in with the same squad [as Tuesday] except for Marlon Pack who is suspended."

Match facts

  • Ipswich haven't lost at home to Bristol City in any competition since September 1978, winning eight and drawing four games since then.
  • The Robins have only beaten Ipswich away from home in the second tier once before - a 3-1 win in April 1960 with a brace coming from John Atyeo.
  • Mick McCarthy hasn't lost a home match against Bristol City since April 1992, when he was manager of Millwall - it was McCarthy's first home defeat as a manager, with Leroy Rosenior scoring a brace and Andy Cole the other goal in a 3-2 win for the Robins.
  • Bristol City are the only side yet to lose when they've conceded the first goal in the Championship this season, drawing at Wolves and beating Derby.
  • After a run of five consecutive league draws at Portman Road, none of Ipswich's last eight home league games have ended level (W6 L2).
  • The Robins are unbeaten in their last eight league games - their longest run in the second tier since a run of eight in April 2012.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cardiff10721179823
2Sheff Utd10703148621
3Leeds106221881020
4Wolves106221511420
5Preston10541114719
6Ipswich96031913618
7Bristol City104511710717
8Aston Villa104421610616
9Middlesbrough10433117415
10Norwich10433912-315
11Fulham10352129314
12Millwall103431310313
13QPR103431313013
14Sheff Wed103431212013
15Derby93331313012
16Nottm Forest104061318-512
17Hull102351618-29
18Reading9234810-29
19Burton10235619-139
20Brentford101541113-28
21Barnsley92251014-48
22Birmingham10226613-78
23Sunderland101361019-96
24Bolton10028421-172
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC