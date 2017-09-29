Ipswich Town v Bristol City
On-loan midfielder Bersant Celina could keep his place for Ipswich after scoring in their win over Sunderland.
Flynn Downes remains sidelined with a thigh problem, but defender Adam Webster (ankle) is close to a return.
Bristol City midfielder Marlon Pack is suspended, having been booked five times so far this season.
Full-back Eros Pisano (knee), striker Milan Djuric (groin) and midfielder Gary O'Neil (knee) remain out for the Robins, unbeaten in eight league games.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 33%
|Draw - 28%
|Away win - 39%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:
"We have proved that our game is effective and is difficult to play against.
"We know we will get opportunities to score, because we generally do.
"There is a good chance that we'll go in with the same squad [as Tuesday] except for Marlon Pack who is suspended."
Match facts
- Ipswich haven't lost at home to Bristol City in any competition since September 1978, winning eight and drawing four games since then.
- The Robins have only beaten Ipswich away from home in the second tier once before - a 3-1 win in April 1960 with a brace coming from John Atyeo.
- Mick McCarthy hasn't lost a home match against Bristol City since April 1992, when he was manager of Millwall - it was McCarthy's first home defeat as a manager, with Leroy Rosenior scoring a brace and Andy Cole the other goal in a 3-2 win for the Robins.
- Bristol City are the only side yet to lose when they've conceded the first goal in the Championship this season, drawing at Wolves and beating Derby.
- After a run of five consecutive league draws at Portman Road, none of Ipswich's last eight home league games have ended level (W6 L2).
- The Robins are unbeaten in their last eight league games - their longest run in the second tier since a run of eight in April 2012.