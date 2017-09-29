Burton Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Burton are set to be without defenders John Brayford (calf) and Ben Turner (hamstring), who both had to come off during the home defeat by Aston Villa.
Tom Flanagan and Tom Naylor could come into the defence, while on-loan Wolves striker Joe Mason is ineligible.
Wolves will be without suspended defender Conor Coady, who serves a one-game ban following his midweek red card at former club Sheffield United.
Left-back Barry Douglas hopes to shake off a knock suffered at Bramall Lane.
Wolves slumped to fourth, three points off top spot, after their first away defeat of the season, while Burton start the day in 19th.
Match facts
- Burton remain undefeated in league games against Wolves, having drawn at Molineux and won at the Pirelli Stadium in last season's two Championship fixtures.
- The Brewers came from a goal down to win 2-1 in last season's home game, Cauley Woodrow scoring in the 90th minute.
- Burton have failed to score in four of their last five Championship games, but they won the only game in which they did find the net (2-1, against Fulham).
- No side has had more red cards in the Championship this season than Burton (2) but they also have the fewest yellow cards in the division (9).
- All six of Burton's league goals this season have been scored by different players.
- Despite losing their last away match in midweek at Sheffield United, no side has won more away Championship points than Wolves (10).