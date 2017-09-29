Championship
Burton 15:00 Wolves
Venue: Pirelli Stadium

Burton Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Cauley Woodrow's late matchwinner for Burton in last season's corresponding fixture was his first Championship goal since December 2015
Burton are set to be without defenders John Brayford (calf) and Ben Turner (hamstring), who both had to come off during the home defeat by Aston Villa.

Tom Flanagan and Tom Naylor could come into the defence, while on-loan Wolves striker Joe Mason is ineligible.

Wolves will be without suspended defender Conor Coady, who serves a one-game ban following his midweek red card at former club Sheffield United.

Left-back Barry Douglas hopes to shake off a knock suffered at Bramall Lane.

Wolves slumped to fourth, three points off top spot, after their first away defeat of the season, while Burton start the day in 19th.

SAM's prediction
Home win - 18%Draw - 24%Away win - 58%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Burton remain undefeated in league games against Wolves, having drawn at Molineux and won at the Pirelli Stadium in last season's two Championship fixtures.
  • The Brewers came from a goal down to win 2-1 in last season's home game, Cauley Woodrow scoring in the 90th minute.
  • Burton have failed to score in four of their last five Championship games, but they won the only game in which they did find the net (2-1, against Fulham).
  • No side has had more red cards in the Championship this season than Burton (2) but they also have the fewest yellow cards in the division (9).
  • All six of Burton's league goals this season have been scored by different players.
  • Despite losing their last away match in midweek at Sheffield United, no side has won more away Championship points than Wolves (10).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cardiff10721179823
2Sheff Utd10703148621
3Leeds106221881020
4Wolves106221511420
5Preston10541114719
6Ipswich96031913618
7Bristol City104511710717
8Aston Villa104421610616
9Middlesbrough10433117415
10Norwich10433912-315
11Fulham10352129314
12Millwall103431310313
13QPR103431313013
14Sheff Wed103431212013
15Derby93331313012
16Nottm Forest104061318-512
17Hull102351618-29
18Reading9234810-29
19Burton10235619-139
20Brentford101541113-28
21Barnsley92251014-48
22Birmingham10226613-78
23Sunderland101361019-96
24Bolton10028421-172
View full Championship table

