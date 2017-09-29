Burton Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Cauley Woodrow's late matchwinner for Burton in last season's corresponding fixture was his first Championship goal since December 2015

Burton are set to be without defenders John Brayford (calf) and Ben Turner (hamstring), who both had to come off during the home defeat by Aston Villa.

Tom Flanagan and Tom Naylor could come into the defence, while on-loan Wolves striker Joe Mason is ineligible.

Wolves will be without suspended defender Conor Coady, who serves a one-game ban following his midweek red card at former club Sheffield United.

Left-back Barry Douglas hopes to shake off a knock suffered at Bramall Lane.

Wolves slumped to fourth, three points off top spot, after their first away defeat of the season, while Burton start the day in 19th.

SAM's prediction Home win - 18% Draw - 24% Away win - 58%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts