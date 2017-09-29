Hull City v Birmingham City
Hull City are without defender Stephen Kingsley for the visit of Birmingham.
The former Swansea City left-back was forced off in the midweek home defeat by Preston (abductor injury) and is likely to be replaced by Max Clark.
Struggling Birmingham, who have appointed Steve Cotterill as their new manager, remain without a host of important players for Lee Carsley's third and final game as caretaker boss.
Record signing Jota and forward Che Adams (both hamstring) are still out.
Midfielder Jason Lowe (hamstring), goalkeeper David Stockdale (arm) and right-back Carl Jenkinson (shoulder) are also unavailable.
Isaac Vassell, who came off the bench to score the midweek winner against Sheffield Wednesday, is among a number of players pushing for a start, including fellow forward Sam Gallagher, defender Marc Roberts and midfielders Stephen Gleeson and David Cotterill.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 55%
|Draw - 26%
|Away win - 19%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Hull have won their last four home Championship meetings with Birmingham City, most recently a 2-0 victory under then boss Steve Bruce in October 2015.
- Blues have conceded nine goals on their last three trips to the KCOM Stadium.
- The Tigers, who lost at home to Preston last Saturday, have not back-to-back home games at this level since April 2013.
- Birmingham have kept just one clean sheet in their last 24 away league games, on the final day of last season 1-0 at Bristol City.
- Jarrod Bowen's five goals in his last seven league games accounting for 56% of Hull's total in that time.
- Only Barnsley have as bad an away record in the Championship this season as Birmingham. Blues' 1-1 draw at Derby last Saturday, in caretaker boss Lee Carsley's first game in charge, was their first point in five games.