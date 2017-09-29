Hull City v Birmingham City

Isaac Vassell's midweek matchwinner against Birmingham City was his first goal for Blues

Hull City are without defender Stephen Kingsley for the visit of Birmingham.

The former Swansea City left-back was forced off in the midweek home defeat by Preston (abductor injury) and is likely to be replaced by Max Clark.

Struggling Birmingham, who have appointed Steve Cotterill as their new manager, remain without a host of important players for Lee Carsley's third and final game as caretaker boss.

Record signing Jota and forward Che Adams (both hamstring) are still out.

Midfielder Jason Lowe (hamstring), goalkeeper David Stockdale (arm) and right-back Carl Jenkinson (shoulder) are also unavailable.

Isaac Vassell, who came off the bench to score the midweek winner against Sheffield Wednesday, is among a number of players pushing for a start, including fellow forward Sam Gallagher, defender Marc Roberts and midfielders Stephen Gleeson and David Cotterill.

SAM's prediction Home win - 55% Draw - 26% Away win - 19%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts