League One
Wigan15:00Walsall
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Walsall

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury10820157826
2Wigan107121861222
3Peterborough106222113820
4Bradford106221612420
5Scunthorpe10541113819
6Blackpool105321511418
7Charlton105231614217
8Blackburn9513148616
9Fleetwood95131715216
10Rotherham105052013715
11Portsmouth104241412214
12MK Dons10424911-214
13Walsall103431518-313
14Southend103431417-313
15Oxford Utd103341413112
16Bristol Rovers104061522-712
17Rochdale102441013-310
18Doncaster102351112-19
19Bury102351215-39
20Wimbledon10226511-68
21Northampton10226815-78
22Gillingham10145614-87
23Oldham102171525-107
24Plymouth10127617-115
View full League One table

Top Stories