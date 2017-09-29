League Two
Luton15:00Newport
Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town v Newport County

Reece Cole
Brentford have agreed to cover Reece Cole's medical costs, according to Newport manager Michael Flynn

Newport will be without midfielder Reece Cole who is set for surgery.

The 19-year-old, who is on loan from Brentford, aggravated a knee problem in a friendly win over Forest Green.

Luton boss Nathan Jones hoping for good news on the injury front after Alan McCormack, Johnny Mullins, Andrew Shinnie, Lawson D'Ath and Elliot Lee all missed the midweek draw at Morecambe.

Hatters duo Luke Berry and Pelly Ruddock are both suspended.

Striker Marlon Jackson is missing again for the Exiles with a hamstring injury picked up in pre-season.

But defenders Mark O'Brien and David Pipe are both expected to recover from knocks which forced them off in the midweek win at Crawley.

Saturday 30th September 2017

  • LutonLuton Town15:00NewportNewport County
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town13:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • MansfieldMansfield Town13:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • CoventryCoventry City15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • ExeterExeter City15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
  • StevenageStevenage15:00Port ValePort Vale
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • WycombeWycombe Wanderers15:00BarnetBarnet
  • YeovilYeovil Town15:00ColchesterColchester United
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County108112081225
2Exeter107121611522
3Accrington106222013720
4Coventry10613136719
5Luton10532189918
6Stevenage105321712518
7Newport10532149518
8Wycombe105321916318
9Mansfield104421512316
10Cambridge10514119216
11Swindon105141414016
12Lincoln City104331312115
13Grimsby104151418-413
14Yeovil103341723-612
15Barnet103251413111
16Cheltenham103251213-111
17Carlisle103251416-211
18Crewe103251217-511
19Crawley103161113-210
20Morecambe10244912-310
21Colchester102351518-39
22Port Vale10127815-75
23Chesterfield10127921-125
24Forest Green101271025-155
