Huddersfield Town v Tottenham Hotspur

Huddersfield Town have conceded just once in three Premier League home games

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield Town have no new injury concerns ahead of this weekend.

Forward Steve Mounie is still recovering from a heel issue and midfielder Danny Williams is out with a fractured foot.

Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen is available after illness, while Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen will return from European suspension.

Mousa Dembele is out with an ankle injury, and Serge Aurier is suspended after his red card at West Ham.

Erik Lamela, Danny Rose and Victor Wanyama remain long-term absentees.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "Tottenham fans travelling to Huddersfield will see a bit of history: their club's first ever game at the John Smith's Stadium.

"Few, if any, will recall Spurs' last win in the town of Huddersfield in 1954, and surely none of those Tottenham travellers will have been around when their side recorded their only other victory on Huddersfield soil in 1924.

"The Terriers are unlikely to roll over this time either; only the two Manchester clubs have conceded fewer league goals so far.

"However, Harry Kane is likely to seriously test that stubborn defence. The striker goes into the last day of September with 11 goals in the calendar month for club and country."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "This is the first time we meet an opponent with this quality. It's the next step and we are excited to see if we can make the step.

"We want to pull them [Spurs] down to our level on Saturday and then neutralise their offensive abilities.

"It's important that we play for three points against Spurs; we will try everything to do that."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on Harry Kane: "Kane is so young, for me he is the one of the best in the world.

"He can be better because he is young, he can improve because he is professional. There is a gap to improve.

"[Cristiano] Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are on a different level, they have showed this over the last five to 10 years."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Huddersfield Town have lost only two of their 17 top-flight home games against Tottenham (W10, D5).

The last league meeting between these sides ended 1-1 in Division One in March 1972 at Leeds Road.

The Terriers last beat Tottenham in April 1956, recording a 2-1 away win in the top flight.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield are unbeaten at home in the Premier League (W1, D2), conceding just once.

However, they are without a victory in four top-flight games (D3, L1).

The Terriers have kept four clean sheets in six league games. They are the first newly-promoted side to achieve this since Blackburn Rovers in 1992.

If they keep a clean sheet against Spurs they will equal the top-flight record for the fewest goals conceded by a promoted club after seven games.

Aaron Mooy has created 14 goalscoring chances in the Premier League this season, twice as many as any of his team-mates.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have won 13 consecutive Premier League matches against newly-promoted sides.

They have also won their opening three away league games for the first time since 1991-92.

The last time Spurs won the opening four away league games was during the double-winning campaign of 1960-61.

Harry Kane has scored 11 goals in his last five top-flight away games.

Kane has also netted 20 goals in his last 16 league appearances against promoted teams.

Kane scored and was then sent off at the John Smith's Stadium in February 2011, while on loan at Leyton Orient.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-2 Probability of draw: 18% Probability of home win: 10% Probability of away win: 72%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.