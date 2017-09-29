Wrexham v Sutton United

Chris Dunn spent five years with Northampton Town

Wrexham goalkeeper Chris Dunn has returned to training this week and could be available for selection.

However, Christian Dibble remains sidelined and Sam Wedgbury serves his one match suspension.

Table-toppers Sutton know they will be leapfrogged by fifth-placed Wrexham unless they pick up at least a point.

Craig Eastmond is missing for Sutton after picking up a fifth yellow card but defender Louis John will feature after his England C selection.