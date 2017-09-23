Scottish Gossip: Old Firm derby, Celtic, Rangers, McCrorie, Grififths, Hibs, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes Rangers will be scarred from their 5-1 Old Firm derby defeat at Ibrox in April, ahead of today's clash between the city rivals at the same venue. (Various)

Teenage defender Ross McCrorie is expected to make his Old Firm debut at the heart of Rangers' defence after Bruno Alves was ruled out through injury. (Various)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha is keeping a list of decisions Scotland's referees make against the Ibrox club. "I am going to do an account list 'for and against'," he says. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic captain Scott Brown insists he relishes the white-hot atmosphere of the Old Firm derby. "You still get a wee bit of butterflies going out," says Brown. "That will to win drives you on." (Various)

Pedro Caixinha would be making a "massive call" if he leaves veteran striker Kenny Miller out of his starting XI in this afternoon's Old Firm derby, according to former Rangers skipper Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton expects Brendan Rodgers' side to control the Old Firm derby but sees central defence as the "most vulnerable" part of the team. (Daily Record)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is on course for "a wonderful season" if he continues his goalscoring form for the rest of the Premiership campaign, according to former Ibrox favourite Marco Negri. (Daily Record)

Hearts captain Christophe Berra believes his team-mates are in for a rude awakening when mild-mannered boss Craig Levein eventually loses his cool. "It's something some of the players haven't experienced yet. Only me and Prince Buaben have," says Berra. (Various)

Kenny Dalglish says Rangers have improved over the past year but are still some way short of challenging Celtic's domestic supremacy. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has acknowledged Alfredo Morelos' impressive start to the season but insists the Rangers defence will be nursing a collective headache over how to combat Celtic's attacking threat. (Various)

"Injured or not, Bruno Alves should be at Ibrox doing everything he can to help Rangers get a result against Celtic," says former Rangers striker Kris Boyd. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee are confident of bouncing back from their midweek League Cup defeat at the hands of Celtic, says winger Roarie Deacon. "There has only been one game we haven't performed in and the gaffer has been telling us we're playing well." (Daily Express)

Former Celtic striker Tony Cascarino was shocked at the level of hatred associated with the Old Firm derby. "It wasn't just among the fans but it seemed to infect the players too." (Daily Mail)

Lewis Stevenson is impressed with the level of talent in the current Hibernian squad. "I think the number of international players we have got shows the strength of the squad," says the defender. "When I first came in it was obviously a strong squad but I think this is as strong as we've had." (The Herald)

Celtic captain Scott Brown believes the day he clashed with El Hadji Diouf during an Old Firm Scottish Cup tie in 2011 "was the day when the fans and me connected". (Various)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors maintained their 100% record in this season's PRO14 with an impressive victory over Munster at Scotstoun. (The National)