FUS beat Sfaxien on penalties to reach Confed Cup semi-finals
FUS Rabat of Morocco defeated CS Sfaxien on penalties on Friday to advance to the semi-finals of the African Confederation Cup.
The Moroccan club secured the win despite losing the second leg 1-0 in Tunisia, a result which levelled the quarter-final aggregate score at 1-1.
FUS then seized their place in the last four with a 5-4 victory on penalties.
Karim Aouadhi, who hit a 23rd-minute penalty in Sfax, was the only player not to score in the shootout.
It was an uncharacteristic miss by the tall midfielder, whose six-goal haul this season in Africa's second tier club competition included four penalties.
|African Confederation Cup quarter-finals second legs
|CS Sfaxien 1-0 FUS Rabat (FUS win 5-4 on penalties after tie ends 1-1 on aggregate)
|Zesco United v SuperSport United (0-0)
|TP Mazembe v Al Hilal Obied (2-1)
|Club Africain v Mouloudia Alger (0-1)
Badr Boulahroud, Ivorian Lamine Diakite, El Mehdi El Bassil, Zakaria Belmaachi and Mohamed Saoud were the successful Rabat penalty-takers.
After Aouadhi fluffed his shootout spot-kick, Yassine Meriah, Hamza Mathlouthi, Alaa Marzouki and Oussema Amdouni netted for three-time Confederation Cup winners Sfaxien.
FUS will be away to title-holders TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo or Al Hilal Obied of Sudan next weekend in the first leg of the semi-final.
Mazembe hold a 2-1 lead from the first leg in Sudan as they prepare for Saturday's home leg in Lubumbashi.
In other games, Tunisia's Club Africain host Mouloudia Alger of Algeria trailing 1-0 from the first leg.
Zambia's Zesco United host SuperSport United of South Africa with their tie level at 0-0.