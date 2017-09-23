BBC Sport - Coleraine move back of Premiership after incident-packed Oval draw

Coleraine back top after incident-packed Oval draw

Coleraine return to the Irish Premiership as their 10 men draw 0-0 with Glentoran in an entertaining Oval contest after the home side's John McGuigan misses a late penalty.

Josh Carson was sent off for a late tackle on Marcus Kane on 20 minutes but the hosts failed to make the most of their man advantage.

Both sides missed several chances with Glentoran midfielder John McGuigan blazing his penalty over the crossbar after slipping while taking the kick.

