Rangers: Pedro Caixinha says Scott Brown elbowed Alfredo Morelos

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha confronted Celtic captain Scott Brown at half-time at Ibrox

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has accused Celtic captain Scott Brown of elbowing Alfredo Morelos during the Old Firm meeting at Ibrox.

The incident occurred just before half-time, prompting Caixinha to confront Brown as the players left the field.

"I saw an elbow, for a second time in the same place on the same pitch, and nothing happened," Caixinha said.

"That's what I'm criticising and I told him: 'if I'm on the pitch, you're not coming to put an elbow on my face'."

The scoreline was 0-0 at half-time, with Celtic spurning the best chance of the game through Patrick Roberts and Morelos narrowly failing to connect with a James Tavernier cross at the back post.

Rangers were undone in the second half, with Tom Rogic opening the scoring in the 50th minute, after the home side failed to clear, and Leigh Griffiths adding a second in the 65th minute following good work by Roberts, to secure the visitors' 2-0 win.

Caixinha was flattened by a Josh Windass sliding challenge during the Old Firm game

In between the two goals, Morelos almost scored with a close-range header, but Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon did well to block with his chest.

"The team that wins is the team that commits less mistakes," Caixinha said.

"They were better than us in the first 10, 15 minutes, they were strong, we coped with that and understood the way to stop them at the moment.

"We balanced the game. In the middle of the first half we were having the game more in our favour and we were more comfortable.

"In the second half, we have two situations that changed the game and dictated the result. The disaster first goal, there were two or three good chances to clear, then they win the second ball and score.

"The second one was when we had the equaliser [chance] by Morelos and Gordon makes a fantastic save. Those moments mark the history of the game."

Morelos had a chance to equalise with a header, but it was saved by Gordon

Rangers might also have claimed for a penalty in the first half, when Morelos collided with Jozo Simunovic's challenge inside the area, but Caixinha did not want to focus on that incident.

He insisted, though, that his team would recover from the defeat.

"From where I was it looked that [the Simunovic challenge] might have something, but I'm not known for criticising the referee's decision," Caixinha said.

"If we are made of the material I know we are made of, it's time to react, and show what we're made of. Let's see - are we here to take this forward or we don't have enough? I think we have enough.

"Let's look forward and understand that we keep moving and getting on with the process."