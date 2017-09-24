Hibernian's Neil Lennon expects 'emotional' return to Celtic Park

Neil Lennon was a player and manager for Celtic

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon says it will be "surreal" when he takes his team to Celtic Park on Saturday.

Lennon expects an emotional return, having won 11 trophies in seven years as a player at Celtic, then five more during a four-year spell as manager.

"Celtic were a huge part of my life and most of the country know that," Lennon told BBC Scotland.

"The club meant a lot to me, but this is a different chapter in my career now and it is one I am enjoying very much."

He added: "We have also got a semi-final at Hampden against them to look forward to next month, so it will be emotional in many aspects, but I have to be professional as well."

Lennon will surely receive a rousing ovation from his former club's supporters.

However, that will not stop him trying to plot Celtic's first domestic defeat under Brendan Rodgers when the teams go head-to-head in the Premiership.

Hibs head to Celtic Park on the back of a 1-0 win away to Ross County, with Paul Hanlon's 13th-minute goal the deciding moment of the match.

The last time Hibs met Celtic in January 2014, Neil Lennon was manager of Celtic

However, it took a string of superb Scott Fox saves to deny the visitors a bigger win, with Anthony Stokes in particular left to rue the interventions of the Staggies goalkeeper.

Lennon is hoping Stokes will have better luck when the former Celtic striker faces his old team next weekend but was most pleased with their first clean sheet in the league this season, even though he feels a repeat next week will be a tall order.

"It would be long odds on that the way Celtic are playing as they have found a groove," admitted Lennon.

"It was another great win against Rangers and they are an exceptionally good team, as they proved again at Ibrox.

"The good thing is there is no pressure on us when we go to Celtic Park, but I want us to go there and make sure we compete.

"We want to perform the best we can in that game and you never know as there is good attacking intent in the team.

"But we are playing the champions, so it is going to be very difficult."